News: Council reaching "last resort" over eyesore buildings
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is plotting a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to finally deal with two large burnt out buildings in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported in March that the properties on Corporation Street were on the Council's radar.
On the key route through town, the former Envy nightclub building, which suffered a malicious fire in 2007, and Muskaan restaurant, which was closed after a fire in 2011, have been left empty ever since, and whilst not structurally unsafe, the buildings are widely acknowledged to be an eyesore.
Whilst negotiations continue with the absentee owners over the purchase of 3-7 Corporation Street, Council officers are hoping to gain approval to consider the compulsory acquisition of the properties if a deal cannot be done.
Compulsory purchase powers are provided to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.
In this case, the land is close to the Forge Island and Riverside sites, acquired by the authority and seen as a key catalyst for the continued regeneration of the town centre.
As the new town centre masterplan is due to be published later this month, the Council wants to acquire the burnt out buildings to facilitate the redevelopment of the site.
