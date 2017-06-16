News: £20m Boeing plans land
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted on behalf of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) for a £20m production facility in the emerging Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID).
It shows that the high profile development is set to be based on the Sheffield Business Park (SBP), ironically for a factory making advanced parts for airplanes, at the end of where the runway once was at Sheffield's former airport.
Announced in February, the new facility, to be named Boeing Sheffield, will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.
Trailing edge actuation systems are responsible for extending and retracting the wing's flaps during different phases of flight. The flaps add lift to enable take-off and landing at lower speeds and provide drag to help slow the aircraft.
