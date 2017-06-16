News: More businesses back Rotherham Hospice





The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers. The charity needs around £5m a year with £2.6m needed to be raised each year through voluntary support.



Kyle Holling is customer excellence manager at the Secured Lending Team in Sheffield - and the man in charge of this fundraiser. He said: "Frankly, it could be a bit of a bun fight when the teams have just one day- Tuesday June 20 from 9am- to battle it out to be the best across six of the Hospice stores.



"My colleagues tell me they will be organising bake sales, encouraging customers to snap up bargains from the rails and racks and buy lottery tickets. And it won't be easy - they are bringing a variety of skills and expertise, but many have never had direct retail experience before. Working in our business units rather than branches, they are more used to remediation and risk control! And although this is an annual initiative, it is the first time teams from all over the country have got together."



Hospice staff will be there to add their support and Hospice volunteers will be popping in to welcome up to four members of Lloyd's staff Scotland to Solihull and Halifax to Wolverhampton, who will be coming with enthusiasm, ideas and fundraising plans.



Sharon Thompson, corporate fundraiser at Rotherham Hospice, said: "We really value support from businesses like Lloyds taking us on as their chosen charity, and hope their enthusiastic teams will dramatically increase takings from each of our charity shops during Shop Wars, a fun light-hearted event that brings out their competitive fundraising streak. The Hospice has ten shops now including our Dinnington boutique and Wath and Maltby furniture stores, and they make a huge contribution to the £2.6m we need to raise each year to offer an outstanding level of care to our patients."



Kyle (pictured above, second left) concluded: "What I am most looking forward to is being face to face with Hospice customers and helping the charity out. I have already been involved in the Colour Dash and I'm sure this will be just as much fun. We are proud to be part of Lloyd's Helping Britain Prosper Plan, a public commitment that our colleagues will deliver over 2.3m hours of volunteering by 2020."



On Wednesday June 28, generous boss Das Loucas will be serving a special fish and chips supper at the bargain price of £4.50. And by the time the popular takeaway venue closes at 9.30pm, he hopes to have sold hundreds.



The profits from every fish and chips supper, plus a choice of four fundraising kebabs, could tot up to £2,000.



Das (pictured) said: "No codding, every penny of profit will go the the hospice. We are urging as many customers as possible to come on the day. The more takeaways we sell, the more money the hospice gets. The chips are down, the challenge is on!"



Staff at the chippy will also be giving their wages to the hospice on the day - Mario Loucas, Susan, Stacey and Zoe Machin, Julia Gratton, Shirley Gillot and Chris Harrison.



Customers with a sweet tooth can also indulge for charity - Julia is setting up a cake stall outside.



Sharon Thompson has pledged to be first in the lunchtime queue. She said: “Everybody loves fish and chips. It's my favourite meal. What better excuse to go and indulge than knowing you’re supporting the hospice?"



