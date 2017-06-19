News: McLaren leads the pack using new SCR jobs board





With support from Invest Sheffield, the inward investment arm of Sheffield City Council, The Jobs Board has been created by Sheffield-based technology and recruitment solutions firm TribePad. It aims to support employers within the city region, whether they are operating in the private, public or third sectors.



McLaren Automotive, who will be creating more than 200 new jobs in the recently announced Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham is one of the first big names to have signed up to the Jobs Board and expects it to play an important part in their recruitment process.



Jonathan Clement, head of commercial affairs at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre, said: "Sheffield City Region has a long-standing reputation for excellence in research, advanced manufacturing and engineering; consolidated by the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the wider Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District.



"We will be creating significant numbers of jobs over the next few years as we establish a manufacturing presence here. It is important to us that we tap into the specialist expertise that exists here.



"A regional jobs board is a fantastic way for us to achieve this and ensure that we raise awareness of employment opportunities with local residents."



Advertisement With support from Invest Sheffield, the inward investment arm of Sheffield City Council, The Jobs Board has been created by Sheffield-based technology and recruitment solutions firm TribePad. It aims to support employers within the city region, whether they are operating in the private, public or third sectors.McLaren Automotive, who will be creating more than 200 new jobs in the recently announced Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham is one of the first big names to have signed up to the Jobs Board and expects it to play an important part in their recruitment process.Jonathan Clement, head of commercial affairs at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre, said: "Sheffield City Region has a long-standing reputation for excellence in research, advanced manufacturing and engineering; consolidated by the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the wider Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District."We will be creating significant numbers of jobs over the next few years as we establish a manufacturing presence here. It is important to us that we tap into the specialist expertise that exists here."A regional jobs board is a fantastic way for us to achieve this and ensure that we raise awareness of employment opportunities with local residents."

Using the latest algorithmic insight, the specialist online platform ensures that regional jobs rank higher within the principal internet search engines, thereby providing benefits to both local employers and job seekers.



The Jobs Board utilises specialist applicant tracking software to enable employers to process job applications received and has the facility, if required, to provide a video interviewing platform.



It aims to boost local employment and retain talented people by showcasing some of the best jobs and people based on locality.



For regional businesses, and incoming inward investors, this online platform will be free to use and is being pitched as a new recruitment resource.



Based in The Innovation Centre in Sheffield city centre, TribePad, which lists Tesco and the BBC among its clients, is offering this facility completely free of charge.



Dean Sadler from TribePad said: "Our aim is to support the local economy by making it easier for jobseekers and businesses to connect.



"Following a successful pilot, TribePad may look to replicate this initiative elsewhere, however it is our intention that it will remain a free service for the Sheffield City Region and its employers. Once again, this is a prime example of Sheffield leading the way."



The Jobs Board is expected to be particularly advantageous for inward investors seeking to discover the existing talent pool in Sheffield city region.



Meanwhile, data generated from the site will complement the existing support offered by Invest Sheffield, enabling them to quickly match people to positions.



A



Images: McLaren Using the latest algorithmic insight, the specialist online platform ensures that regional jobs rank higher within the principal internet search engines, thereby providing benefits to both local employers and job seekers.The Jobs Board utilises specialist applicant tracking software to enable employers to process job applications received and has the facility, if required, to provide a video interviewing platform.It aims to boost local employment and retain talented people by showcasing some of the best jobs and people based on locality.For regional businesses, and incoming inward investors, this online platform will be free to use and is being pitched as a new recruitment resource.Based in The Innovation Centre in Sheffield city centre, TribePad, which lists Tesco and the BBC among its clients, is offering this facility completely free of charge.Dean Sadler from TribePad said: "Our aim is to support the local economy by making it easier for jobseekers and businesses to connect."Following a successful pilot, TribePad may look to replicate this initiative elsewhere, however it is our intention that it will remain a free service for the Sheffield City Region and its employers. Once again, this is a prime example of Sheffield leading the way."The Jobs Board is expected to be particularly advantageous for inward investors seeking to discover the existing talent pool in Sheffield city region.Meanwhile, data generated from the site will complement the existing support offered by Invest Sheffield, enabling them to quickly match people to positions. launch event is being held at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) tomorrow.

A new dedicated jobs platform is being launched to help companies recruiting in the Sheffield city region (SCR) to find and retain talented and locally-based employees.