News: Chamber Means Business in Rotherham





First launched in 2012, Chamber Means Business was developed to bring businesses based within the region together, offering the opportunity for business owners to network, showcase their work, attract new customers and learn new skills through a series of workshops and masterclasses delivered on the day.



This year's event, taking place at the Rotherham United AESSEAL New York Stadium on September 14 has been sponsored by Burrows Fleet and Business Centre, Osborne Technologies and Russell Richardson and is completely free of charge for any business person to attend, regardless of their location. Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber members can book an exhibition stand, with prices starting from £120 plus VAT. Registration for exhibition stands is open to businesses in all sectors.



Throughout the day, a range of activities will be taking place including an exhibitor only networking event, sponsored by Centreplate, a tour of the New York stadium, car test drives, competitions and a penalty shoot-out, as well as seminars hosted by Simon Biltcliffe of Webmart and Jackie Freeborn, Chair of Women in Business with Lisa Pogson, President of the Chamber.



Over 50 businesses are expected to be exhibiting at the event, with Oxley & Coward, Westfield Health, RNN Group, Magna, Barnsley FC amongst those already confirmed.



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "Since Chamber Means Business launched in 2012, the event has firmly established itself as one of the most prominent business events in South Yorkshire, attracting a wide range of businesses from throughout the region along with hundreds of attendees.



"The free event allows anyone in business to make new connections, promote their products and services and learn new skills. Unlike many other networking events, Chamber Means Business combines business with fun activities, helping to create a more informal day which can be enjoyed by even the most experienced networker to those who have never attended a networking event before.



"We have already received a lot of interest from businesses looking to exhibiting and we encourage anyone who is thinking of getting involved to contact us as soon as possible, as historically stands tend to get booked out quickly."



Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is offering the chance for local companies to showcase their work and meet other like-minded business owners at Chamber Means Business, an annual event designed to give member businesses the chance to promote their products and services.