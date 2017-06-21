News: CEO with big job at the big house
By Tom Austen
The chief executive that has lead the transformation of a historic mill into a business hub and visitor destination admitted that only a big challenge could persuade her to take on another job and the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham is certainly that.
Sarah McLeod will take on the CEO role at the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) next month, moving from the World Heritage site at Cromford Mills in Derbyshire.
With the backing of a £7.6m Government grant, the sale of Wentworth Woodhouse went through earlier this year. Under the ownership of the WWPT, a restoration and development will provide jobs, stimulate local employment and open "the big house" to the public on a regular basis.
The charitable company limited by guarantee recruited McLeod for the chief executive role for what it describes as a "once in generation chance to secure Wentworth Woodhouse and ensure it occupies its rightful place as a public asset and one of the UK's most interesting and important Grade 1 listed country houses."
Early proposals show that the North wing is set to host a huge range of weddings and events and the stables will become home to dynamic small businesses. Within the 18th century house and outbuildings more than a dozen apartments and cottages will be restored as lets for holiday makers. The aim is preserve the house and grounds on a long term sustainable basis and raise funds for repairs and other essential works.
The role includes developing and delivering the vision for the Trust, leading the successful delivery of the capital works programme and overseeing the effective operation of the property.
