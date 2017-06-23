News: Key projects in Rotherham town centre masterplan
By Tom Austen
Rothbiz takes a look at the key sites and "catalyst" projects in the Rotherham town centre masterplan that was launched this week.
Forge Island
Seen as the major catalyst project in picking up the momentum for the town's regeneration, the plans reiterate the desire for a leisure, retail and residential development around the riverside. Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the 1.57 hectare site has recently been fully cleared following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014. Currently used as a car park which will be extended for at least another year, the site is now owned by Rotherham Council.
Developers, investors and operators are showing a keen interest in working up proposals for a five screen cinema, 60-bed hotel, food outlets, bars and cafes. A 300+ space multi storey car park is also in the plans and a feasibility study is being carried out on the potential of a new theatre and arts space on the site of the former Law Courts, which is also owned by the Council. A hydro-electric power system could be incorporated on the weir.
Andrew Clarke, a director of urban design at consultants WYG who was project director for the masterplan said: "Forge Island is key and work is already underway following the Council's acquisition.
"Developers are telling us that there is a market for a commercial development like this, including brands in the food and drink sector. Yes, it is commercial but it is also about creating a new, high quality riverside frontage."
The Council is searching for a development partner and is set to take a detailed brief to the market in September 2017.
The Riverside
Housing is set to play a key role in bringing more people into Rotherham town centre. Government cash has also already been secured for £30m of housing development on Council-owned sites. One of which is the site of the former Sheffield Road swimming baths which has the potential for 158 units.
It is hoped that the masterplan will also stimulate further residential development nearby, for example on the land between Westgate and Main Street which is earmarked for a mix of uses, predominately housing, but is currently home to the Royal Mail sorting office, BT's telephone exchange and land used for car parking.
