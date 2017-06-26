News: Town centre properties up for auction
By Tom Austen
Over half a million pounds worth of commercial property in Rotherham town centre is heading to auction next month.
The largest is a freehold shop investment at 31 College Street that is set to go under the hammer with national auctioneers, Allsop, and has been given a guide price of £300,000+.
The 3,789 sq ft property is currently let to Greenwoods Menswear. The Bradford-based retailer returned to Rotherham in 2011 when the Council supported the move with a capital fit-out grant for the works to the vacant unit that was previously a Music Zone outlet.
Arranged on ground and two upper floors, the property provides a ground floor shop unit with staff ancillary and storage accommodation on the first and second floors above.
Lot details show that the entire property is at present let to Greenwoods Menswear Limited for a term of ten years from 1st December 2011 at a current rent of £30,000 per annum. The lease provides for a rent review on the fifth year of the term and contains full repairing and insuring covenants. The 2017 break clause was not exercised.
