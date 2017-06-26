News: Town centre properties up for auction

</div>

Images: Allsop

13-15 All Saints Square is also heading for a sale at the same auction in London on July 10. The two well located retail units are currently vacant and the freehold of the 1,969 sq ft property has been given a guide price of £125,000 - £150,000.Leading local auctioneer, Mark Jenkinson and Son, is bringing two Rotherham town centre properties to its auction in Sheffield on July 11.On Wellgate, the offices of the Rotherham Advertiser at 67-69 Wellgate has been given the guide price of £80,000 - £90,000. The tenants pay £12,000 per annum for the 1,500 sq ft property but notice has been served by the receivers requiring vacant possession by August 26 2017.The adjacent property at 63-65 Wellgate has been given a guide price of £80,000 - £90,000. Currently home to letting agents, Bricknells Rentals, the freehold of the 968 sq ft property has been put up for due to relocation. The agents has an office in the Imperial Buildings across Rotherham town centre.