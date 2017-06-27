News: Mattressman beds down in Rotherham





Formerly known as the Great Eastern Retail Park at Parkgate, the 170,748 sq ft retail development with 813 car parking spaces, is home to The Range, Harveys, DFS, Wren Kitchens and B&M.



The site was bought in 2012 by a specialist joint venture partnership of Brockton Capital and Pradera in a deal worth around £22.1m. Earlier this year it was acquired as part of a £245m portfolio of nine well-located retail parks across the UK on behalf of Curzon Capital Partners IV (CCP 4), a "core-plus" style investment fund.



Launching in 2004, Mattressman was established as a predominantly online retailer, selling hundreds of mattress models from top manufacturers like Silentnight, Hypnos and Sealy. In 2015 the fast growing company appointed property firm Savills to advise on new acquisitions across the UK. The Rotherham store is the company's 21st location.



The brand has agreed a new ten-year lease on the property. The landlord, Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, is managed by Savills Investment Management and was represented by Morgan Williams and Zeitlyn Farrell.



Charlie Greenhalgh, out of town retail director at Savills, said: "Mattressman has undergone exceptional growth over the last couple of years and is an excellent example of a retailer successfully operating across the online and physical worlds. We are pleased to be supporting its ongoing expansion with this new store in Rotherham and look forward to announcing further acquisitions in the near future."



AHF Furniture is also set to open on the site later this year. The UK's largest employee furniture co-op was previously part of the Anglia Co-op. It specialises in the retail of quality home furnishings at affordable prices.



United Carpets, the second largest chain of specialist retail carpet and floor covering stores in the UK, moved into the large vacant unit 5 on the park. Plans have since been approved for the Rotherham-based retailer to move into a large



Mattressman, the UK's biggest online mattress specialist, has expanded its store network with a new store in Rotherham.The Norfolk-based retailer has taken a 4,927 sq ft at the Foundry Retail Park in Parkgate, the first major deal announced since the retail park was sold in multimillion pound deal earlier this year.