News: Mattressman beds down in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Mattressman, the UK's biggest online mattress specialist, has expanded its store network with a new store in Rotherham.
The Norfolk-based retailer has taken a 4,927 sq ft at the Foundry Retail Park in Parkgate, the first major deal announced since the retail park was sold in multimillion pound deal earlier this year.
Formerly known as the Great Eastern Retail Park at Parkgate, the 170,748 sq ft retail development with 813 car parking spaces, is home to The Range, Harveys, DFS, Wren Kitchens and B&M.
The site was bought in 2012 by a specialist joint venture partnership of Brockton Capital and Pradera in a deal worth around £22.1m. Earlier this year it was acquired as part of a £245m portfolio of nine well-located retail parks across the UK on behalf of Curzon Capital Partners IV (CCP 4), a "core-plus" style investment fund.
Advertisement
The Norfolk-based retailer has taken a 4,927 sq ft at the Foundry Retail Park in Parkgate, the first major deal announced since the retail park was sold in multimillion pound deal earlier this year.
Formerly known as the Great Eastern Retail Park at Parkgate, the 170,748 sq ft retail development with 813 car parking spaces, is home to The Range, Harveys, DFS, Wren Kitchens and B&M.
The site was bought in 2012 by a specialist joint venture partnership of Brockton Capital and Pradera in a deal worth around £22.1m. Earlier this year it was acquired as part of a £245m portfolio of nine well-located retail parks across the UK on behalf of Curzon Capital Partners IV (CCP 4), a "core-plus" style investment fund.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment