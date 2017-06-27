News: £6m restoration planned for former country club

</div>

It is the period of ownership under Sheffield Stockbroker Cyril Nicholson that is of most interest. The country club opened in 1935 and was described as "one of its kind in the north of England."



The heritage statement accompanying the application discusses the £80,000 revamp (a large sum at the time, around £5m in today's money) which saw the old family house turned into the Firbeck Hall Club, complete with art deco interiors, billiards room, ballroom, cocktail bars, restaurant and wine cellars. There was also the 18 hole golf course, tennis and squash courts, a swimming pool, fishing, riding and even an aerodrome.



The club, managed and served by staff brought in from Savoy, Adelphi and Picadilly Hotels in London, once featured in Vogue magazine and reputedly attracted guests including the then Prince of Wales and Wallis Simpson.



Images: Sophia Property Developments Ltd / Building Link Design