News: Car graphics sponsorship is out of this world





The Keyline Rally is a 1980's themed car rally across Europe and has been organised by Keyline for the past seven years. Previous years have seen around 30 cars and their drivers use their imagination and clever vehicle decals for various themes such as The Italian Job, Jukebox, The Sound of Musicals and 2016's on trend Superheroes theme. The rally supports the Prostate Cancer UK (PCUK) charity whose ultimate aim is to stop men dying from prostate cancer.



In support of this excellent charity, Barnsley company Flexseal, a leader in drainage couplings, approached Signs Express for a full vehicle wrap quotation. When concerns over the cost for their charity event arose, owners Steve and Carol soon used their expertise to come up with a vehicle graphics solution that would be perfect for the rally and suit the project's budget. Flexseal were delighted when Steve and Carol went one step further to show their support by offering to sponsor the car, donating the vinyl car stickers and providing application free of charge!



Signs Express used their state-of-the-art signs and graphics facility to transform the vehicle to fit this year's Keyline Rally theme of Sci Fi.



The vehicle graphics chosen by Flexseal certainly play up to the Sci Fi theme, featuring prominent PCUK, Keyline and NASA logos to ensure the MG ZR105 is ready to raise awareness for PCUK on its five-day mission through the Pyrenees. Coming complete with a pair of extra-terrestrial back-seat drivers, the car is sure to grab attention for the great cause en route from Spain to France.



In February 2004, Steve and Carol Morris opened their fully equipped sign making centre in Rotherham, since then, they have expanded their territory to include all of Sheffield. Based at Templeborough, Signs Express pride themselves on their expertise and innovative solutions to help businesses come up with perfect signage solutions, tailored specifically to their requirements.



Flexseal website

Signs Express website



Images: Signs Express The Keyline Rally is a 1980's themed car rally across Europe and has been organised by Keyline for the past seven years. Previous years have seen around 30 cars and their drivers use their imagination and clever vehicle decals for various themes such as The Italian Job, Jukebox, The Sound of Musicals and 2016's on trend Superheroes theme. The rally supports the Prostate Cancer UK (PCUK) charity whose ultimate aim is to stop men dying from prostate cancer.In support of this excellent charity, Barnsley company Flexseal, a leader in drainage couplings, approached Signs Express for a full vehicle wrap quotation. When concerns over the cost for their charity event arose, owners Steve and Carol soon used their expertise to come up with a vehicle graphics solution that would be perfect for the rally and suit the project's budget. Flexseal were delighted when Steve and Carol went one step further to show their support by offering to sponsor the car, donating the vinyl car stickers and providing application free of charge!Signs Express used their state-of-the-art signs and graphics facility to transform the vehicle to fit this year's Keyline Rally theme of Sci Fi.The vehicle graphics chosen by Flexseal certainly play up to the Sci Fi theme, featuring prominent PCUK, Keyline and NASA logos to ensure the MG ZR105 is ready to raise awareness for PCUK on its five-day mission through the Pyrenees. Coming complete with a pair of extra-terrestrial back-seat drivers, the car is sure to grab attention for the great cause en route from Spain to France.In February 2004, Steve and Carol Morris opened their fully equipped sign making centre in Rotherham, since then, they have expanded their territory to include all of Sheffield. Based at Templeborough, Signs Express pride themselves on their expertise and innovative solutions to help businesses come up with perfect signage solutions, tailored specifically to their requirements.

Rotherham-based signs and graphics specialists, Signs Express has donated their time and expertise to supply and install a very unique selection of car graphics to sponsor Flexseal on a European charity adventure for the Keyline Rally.