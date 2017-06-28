News: Feasibility study into potential new Rotherham theatre
By Tom Austen
The recently published masterplan has raised the issue of a new 500 seat theatre and arts centre in Rotherham town centre.
Currently, the Rotherham Civic Theatre accommodates a range of touring and local musical, comedy and theatrical performances. The building on Catherine Street is a converted church and was purchased by the Council prior to being converted into a theatre in 1960.
A review of the popular theatre was undertaken by the council in 2002 and in the following years, plans to replace the 390-seat Civic with a larger theatre combined with a new library and arts centre on Forge Island came forward as a proposed "Cultural Centre" in work on masterplans.
However, £540,000 was allocated in 2012 to carry out much-needed repairs and refurbishment of both the interior and exterior of the current theatre. The works were expected to bring the theatre up to a condition which would give a further ten years life.
Now, the latest masterplan from the Council, design company WYG Group and Lambert Smith Hampton, includes the potential development of an arts centre and theatre on the soon-to-be cleared site of the Law Courts. It could incorporate cafe / restaurant and creative / business space and a 500 seat theatre and studio theatre.
