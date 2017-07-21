News: Aardvark Swift wins Develop Award
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Aardvark Swift has reinforced its standing as one of the UK's top recruitment firms for the video games industry by winning a prestigious award.
Established in 1989, Aardvark Swift was the first recruitment agency to dedicate its services to the mushrooming video games industry. Based at Nightingale Court on the edge of Rotherham town centre, the firm helps major players such as Microsoft, Sony, EA and Nokia recruit the stars of tomorrow. Expanding into new areas such as toys and licensing, managing director Ian Goodall bought the company outright in 2012.
The firm recently picked up the Recruiter Award at the Develop Awards 2017 which aim to celebrate and reward UK and European games developers, focusing purely on creativity, teamwork and inspiring innovation.
In addition to its own achievement, awards were picked up by Aardvark Swift's clients and partners, including Playground Games receiving recognition with the Independent Studio Award and Guerrilla Games being awarded the prestigious title of Studio of the Year.
Ian Goodall, managing director of Aardvark Swift (pictured, centre), said: "The Develop Awards shines a light on the UK's very best and recognises the hard work that goes into every facet of making a video game.
"We're incredibly grateful and humbled to have won this year's Develop Award for best recruiter, and look forward to helping studios make great games with our award-winning services in the years to come."
The event was held alongside Develop:Brighton, a conference, expo and networking event that brings together the game dev community.
As well as highlighting the industry's best talent, the awards also played host to the Search for a Star prize giving ceremony.
Part of the Grads in Games initiative, Search For A Star is a series of critically acclaimed annual talent competitions, with challenges designed and assessed by games industry professionals. Prizes include guaranteed opportunities for internships and jobs at leading UK games studios including Sumo Digital and Playground Games.
In 2015, 80% of students who qualified for the second round were able to get a games industry job on graduation. Launched in 2014 by Aardvark Swift, Grads in Games has the mission to unify all games graduate activities, information, advice and jobs in one place.
This year, Search for a Star Code winner Kyle Hobdey, from the University of Central Lancashire, joined VFX winner Niels Dewitte from Howest, and Environment Art winner Jake Missing from Sheffield Hallam University to collect their well-deserved prizes on stage.
