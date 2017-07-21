News: Prep work for Rotherham regeneration





Having flattened the former Tesco store on its acquired Forge Island site, Rotherham Council is set to get to work on the pedestrian bridge linking Forge Island to the town centre.



The plan here is for a £43m leisure development anchored by a cinema and hotel – a formal tender will go out in the Autumn. In the short term, the temporary car park is being extended to 500 spaces.



Work begins next week and will be carried out by Peninsula Access Ltd and is expected to last three weeks. It will see the removal of the roof and sides to make the footbridge "light, bright, and airy." The tender for the work had a guide of £30,000.



The footbridge will be closed during this time and the main pedestrian exit will be via the main road bridge on to Market Street. Businesses in the Riverside Precinct will be open as usual and can be accessed from Corporation Street.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council said the work was being done in response to resident complaints about anti-social behaviour.



She said: "In the longer term, the bridge will be completely replaced as part of the development of Forge Island as a leisure destination. However, shoppers using the Forge Island car park have told us they do not feel safe using the current bridge because it is enclosed so opening it up will make it feel much more welcoming."



Work is also imminent on demolishing the former Law Courts that have also been acquired by the Council.



At the same time, work will begin in the Corporation Street, Bridge Street and Frederick Street area - identified as a key gateway to the town centre in Rotherham's masterplan - to improve access for cyclists and pedestrians.



Department of Transport funding, obtained through Sheffield City Region, will enable a number of improvements to take place, including new crossing facilities, landscaping and drainage work.



Discussions are continuing around a new dedicated pedestrian footbridge over the River Don linking the train station and Forge Lane / Bridge Street.



Damien Wilson, Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "Promoting sustainable travel and making it easier for people to access the town centre by bike and foot are key to our plans to regenerate the town centre.



"This particular route is part of the Transpennine Trail and National Cycle Network, whilst the train station and new tram-train route is a key gateway into the town. These improvements are part of our overall plans to improve this area of the town and we look forward to seeing a much-improved environment for visitors to enjoy.



"The environmental improvements will have a positive effect on the street scene, creating a brighter, more open and accessible space. We hope that this work, coupled with the progress being made on the nearby derelict buildings, will enhance this busy part of the town centre and make it more attractive to all who use it."



The ink is barely dry on the new Rotherham town centre masterplan but further preparatory work is already taking place around key regeneration sites.