News: Ibstock eyeing "ideal" Rotherham site for new factory
By Tom Austen
Ibstock plc, a leading manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products, is searching for a site for a new large factory and has identified its former brickworks at Maltby as a potential location.
With operations in the UK and the United States, Ibstock operates a network of 23 active quarries and has 33 manufacturing plants and six speciality brick assembly sites in the UK.
To meet growing market demands, the company is interested in expanding its base in northern England and has been looking at its property portfolio.
Pre-application discussions have been taking place with Rotherham Council over the potential use of the Maltby site for a 160,000 sq ft facility for the manufacture of concrete tiles and roofing products.
The proposed factory, which would be sited to the North of the former factory, could create over 100 jobs.
Advertisement
With operations in the UK and the United States, Ibstock operates a network of 23 active quarries and has 33 manufacturing plants and six speciality brick assembly sites in the UK.
To meet growing market demands, the company is interested in expanding its base in northern England and has been looking at its property portfolio.
Pre-application discussions have been taking place with Rotherham Council over the potential use of the Maltby site for a 160,000 sq ft facility for the manufacture of concrete tiles and roofing products.
The proposed factory, which would be sited to the North of the former factory, could create over 100 jobs.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment