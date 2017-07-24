News: Plans to demolish Rotherham pub





that would have seen the building converted into a retail outlet by One Stop Stores Limited - the convenience store business that is a subsidiary of Tesco.



Now plans have been submitted with a brief to demolish the existing public house building and erect a new retail unit for a butcher's business that has been trading for many years - the Bismillah Food Store.



The Punch Taverns property had previously been advertised for sale by Barnsdales and detailed plans were first submitted in 2014 as the Eastwood pub was under the threat of closure.



Advertisement Last year, plans were submitted that would have seen the building converted into a retail outlet by One Stop Stores Limited - the convenience store business that is a subsidiary of Tesco.Now plans have been submitted with a brief to demolish the existing public house building and erect a new retail unit for a butcher's business that has been trading for many years - the Bismillah Food Store.The Punch Taverns property had previously been advertised for sale by Barnsdales and detailed plans were first submitted in 2014 as the Eastwood pub was under the threat of closure.

The plans involved detailed alterations and attracted opposition and a petition of over 1,000 names objecting to the plans as they believed that they would lead to a change of use of the public house to a convenience store.



The plans were refused but the appeal was allowed and planning permission for the alterations was granted. The pub closed in 2015.



The latest application, drawn up by local architect Mark Smith, explains: "At present the client's existing premises are too small and within a row of terraced properties on Grosvenor Road and have become unsuitable. The new premises will generate further employment and an estimate of 12 full time vacancies are to be created.



"The philosophy of our client is to develop a community presence for the retail unit and encouraging the local community. This includes using local suppliers wherever possible and local staff."



The two storey building would have a floor area of 7,700 sq ft and include a sales and preparation area on the ground floor with storage and staff areas above. Seven parking spaces are proposed.



Research by The Rotherham Civic Society shows that The Cranworth Hotel was opened on Fitzwilliam Road in September 1934 and the first landlord was William Humphries.



Images: Barnsdales The plans involved detailed alterations and attracted opposition and a petition of over 1,000 names objecting to the plans as they believed that they would lead to a change of use of the public house to a convenience store.The plans were refused but the appeal was allowed and planning permission for the alterations was granted. The pub closed in 2015.The latest application, drawn up by local architect Mark Smith, explains: "At present the client's existing premises are too small and within a row of terraced properties on Grosvenor Road and have become unsuitable. The new premises will generate further employment and an estimate of 12 full time vacancies are to be created."The philosophy of our client is to develop a community presence for the retail unit and encouraging the local community. This includes using local suppliers wherever possible and local staff."The two storey building would have a floor area of 7,700 sq ft and include a sales and preparation area on the ground floor with storage and staff areas above. Seven parking spaces are proposed.Research by The Rotherham Civic Society shows that The Cranworth Hotel was opened on Fitzwilliam Road in September 1934 and the first landlord was William Humphries.

A new retail unit could replace the former Cranworth Hotel in Eastwood, Rotherham after plans were submitted that would enable the pub to be demolished.