News: Gala Tent's record start to the summer





Founded in 1999, Gala Tent has grown to sell over 15,000 tents and marquees each year, along with around 100,000 event accessories and furniture products. It grew from a table top operation in Grimethorpe to a company with a turnover of £10m having moved into new 53,000 sq ft headquarters at Fairfield Park in Manvers in 2011.



In June 2016, the company's income for a single month exceeded the £1m mark, for the first time in its operating history. This year, the firm has gone one better and beat the sales for June and posted two £1m months of trading in a row.



The firm has seen a marked increase in demand for its marquees, gazebos, furniture and printed products from commercial and domestic customers throughout Europe.



With May 2017 also being a £1m sales month, summer 2017 has seen the firm already post a record revenue for a single month and the best ever revenue for the month of June.



Mark Thompson, managing director at Gala Tent, said: "We're over the moon to have broken such a great record. It shows that Gala Tent is still going in the right direction when there are others falling down around us. This kind of achievement should really give our customers great confidence that they are buying from the right place. We're really looking forward to seeing what Summer is going to bring."



Rotherham-based Gala Tent Ltd, continues to set out its stall as one of the UK's leading producers of marquees, tents and gazebos, by posting record sales.