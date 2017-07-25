News: New bus service to airport set to take off

</div>

Images: DSA

Further details of the route have yet to be announced but the new direct service is set to start on September 2.Stagecoach, which has a depot at Rawmarsh in Rotherham, already operates similar services at airports around the UK. Labelled "737," the new limited stop service would provide direct early morning and evening journeys connecting with flights.Last month, a £10.55m project started on the newest section of Great Yorkshire Way which will complete the direct link from the motorway network to the airport.The main section - a three mile link from junction three of the M18 to the A638 Bawtry Road – opened in February 2016 and has brought an extra one million potential passengers to within a 60 minute drive of the airport. The road cuts journey times to Sheffield city centre to 25 minutes.A study has also been commissioned to determine the feasibility and strategic business case for a potential rail link to the the East Coast Mainline.Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: "The Airport has just experienced its busiest year on record. Great Yorkshire Way is already attracting new passengers from across Yorkshire and the North Midlands as they benefit from reduced journey times and recognise the superb customer experience that we offer."Our passengers are enjoying the increased choice available with new and existing carriers, most notably the introduction of low fares carrier Flybe which recently celebrated one year of operation and is proving particularly popular."Doncaster Sheffield Airport is one of few regional airport sites in the UK which offers unconstrained physical and airspace capacity with the existing runway able to accommodate a throughput of 25 million passengers per annum, providing an international gateway serving the east side of the country."An airport station could mean London is less than 80 minutes train travel away, and in many places quicker than travelling across to Heathrow or Gatwick on already congested routes."