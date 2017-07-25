News: New bus service to airport set to take off
By Tom Austen
A new trial to provide a direct bus service from Sheffield and Rotherham to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is set to start in September.
The fast growing airport is experience an increase in passenger numbers since signing a partnership with Flybe which has brought more low cost flights and provided access to more European hubs.
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) figures show that the airport has seen a 43.1% growth with rolling passenger numbers of 1.3m between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, making it the fastest growing airport, with over 1m passengers, in the country.
Bus operator, Stagecoach has now registered a new application to run a service from Sheffield Interchange to the airport, calling at Wickersley and Bramley in Rotherham.
