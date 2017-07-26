News: £50m McLaren factory under starter's orders
By Tom Austen
Construction on the new £50m facility for supercar manufacturer, McLaren is due to commence at the Rotherham site next month, with an unnamed advanced manufacturer set to join them.
Plans were approved in April for a 75,000 sq ft development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham that will enable the development and manufacture of the Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis used in future McLaren models. These carbon fibre "tubs" are now in their second generation and have recently been unveiled as the key feature of McLaren's new 720S.
The centre is set to create more than 200 jobs and will comprise approximately 150 production staff and 50 manufacturing support staff.
Harworth Group plc, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist that owns the site has announced that McLaren has signed a conditional twenty-year lease for the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC).
To be designed and built by Harworth, The new unit is being built on Harworth's next phase of employment land known as AMPlify @ The AMP, with unit construction due to commence on site in August 2017. McLaren is expected to take occupation of the new unit in summer 2018, following practical completion.
