News: Rotherham gym stronger following UKSE funding
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based gym has expanded the services it provides since receiving funding from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.
New business owner of Pivotal Fitness, Rob Newton, who bought the business in February 2017, arrived eager to develop the gym and improve the calibre of classes that it provides.
Based at Parkgate, the gym houses six personal training consultants.
The funding from UKSE allowed Rob to purchase "MyZone" equipment, a group heart-rate-tracking wearable piece of equipment, which the trainers have found particularly useful in fitness classes and personal training sessions. Alongside this, Rob has invested in new signage and branded items of clothing for the members of Pivotal Fitness to purchase.
Pivotal Fitness now works with a growing customer base in and around South Yorkshire and has a formidable social media presence, which Rob utilises to further increase his clientele.
Rob Newton, owner of Pivotal Fitness (pictured, left), said: "There has been a real improvement to the ways in which we operate since receiving the £500 funding from UKSE – we've been able to focus on making our services better, but also getting our name out there with branded kit and marketing collateral.
"We have introduced a new class timetable with a greater number of classes each day, which has allowed us to increase the number of clients and booked classes significantly, utilising social media to really push our brand.
"The £500 investment from UK Steel Enterprise has really helped us mature our services and we are all looking forward to seeing how much progress we can make in the coming year."
UK Steel Enterprise, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, was launched in 1975 to support the economic development of steel industry areas. Launched in February 2016 by UKSE, with support from RIDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise, the Kickstart Fund consists of a £40,000 pot dedicated to supporting people looking to establish a business in the area with grants between £500 and £1,000.
Allan Wood of UKSE (pictured, centre), said: "Rob has demonstrated an admirable drive to expand Pivotal Fitness and ensure he puts the investment to great use, keeping his clients at the core of his focus.
"We're very much looking forward to see how Pivotal Fitness grows over the next year."
Pivotal Fitness website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
