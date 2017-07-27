Thursday, July 27, 2017

News: Evenort acquires historic manufacturer

Evenort Ltd, the Rotherham-based precision engineering company, has announced that it has acquired Alexander Comley, the almost 100 year, midlands based manufacturer of large flanged product, out of administration.

With its headquarters and production facility at Dinnington, Evenort is a market leader in the machining and processing of stainless steel and nickel alloys to high tolerances.

Alexander Comley was established in 1920 and subsequently became one of the pioneers of stainless steel manufacturing. Today, its tubesheets, flanges and pipe fittings are used in the global oil and gas, defence and marine, petrochemical, power generation, and process plant industries.

Evenort said that the purchase will better serve the existing customer base across the UK and internationally by allowing the newly formed group to offer a single source for all product.

Administrators were called in earlier this month but Alexander Comley's diversification into tubesheets for heat exchanges, filter plates for the filtration/separation industries with significant, £500.000 investments in machinery, is expected to provide a synergy for both companies that mean they are similar, yet different enough to complement one another.

Glen McKay, MD at Evenort, said: "We maintain a long term vision and strive to meet all challenges with the courage and creativity needed to realise that vision."

Craig McKay, CEO at Evenort, added: "Continuing the values on which Evenort is ran, the opportunity to acquire such a historic name from the British steel industry is one we feel will be of benefit to both existing and future customers. Alexander Comley and Evenort will, over the coming months, form a group which will continue to evolve the "can do – will do" approach our customers have come to expect. Very exciting times lie ahead for us all"

Images: Alexander Comley


