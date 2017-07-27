News: Evenort acquires historic manufacturer
By Tom Austen
Evenort Ltd, the Rotherham-based precision engineering company, has announced that it has acquired Alexander Comley, the almost 100 year, midlands based manufacturer of large flanged product, out of administration.
With its headquarters and production facility at Dinnington, Evenort is a market leader in the machining and processing of stainless steel and nickel alloys to high tolerances.
Alexander Comley was established in 1920 and subsequently became one of the pioneers of stainless steel manufacturing. Today, its tubesheets, flanges and pipe fittings are used in the global oil and gas, defence and marine, petrochemical, power generation, and process plant industries.
