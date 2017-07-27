News: Evenort acquires historic manufacturer

</div>

Images: Alexander Comley

Evenort said that the purchase will better serve the existing customer base across the UK and internationally by allowing the newly formed group to offer a single source for all product.Administrators were called in earlier this month but Alexander Comley's diversification into tubesheets for heat exchanges, filter plates for the filtration/separation industries with significant, £500.000 investments in machinery, is expected to provide a synergy for both companies that mean they are similar, yet different enough to complement one another.Glen McKay, MD at Evenort, said: "We maintain a long term vision and strive to meet all challenges with the courage and creativity needed to realise that vision."Craig McKay, CEO at Evenort, added: "Continuing the values on which Evenort is ran, the opportunity to acquire such a historic name from the British steel industry is one we feel will be of benefit to both existing and future customers. Alexander Comley and Evenort will, over the coming months, form a group which will continue to evolve the "can do – will do" approach our customers have come to expect. Very exciting times lie ahead for us all"