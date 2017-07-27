News: ICD Alloys targets EU from new Rotherham base
By Tom Austen
American firm, ICD Alloys & Metals LLC has extended its reach into the European market having opened a newly established subsidiary ICD Europe Ltd in Rotherham.
Founded in 1952 as a global merchant for bulk chemicals, ICD Group has diversified into a major international conglomerate. The New York headquarted group has its Alloys and Metals division in North Carolina which specialises in the processing, preparation and supply of primary and secondary materials into the aerospace, medical, petrochemical, electronics, wear part and industrial gas industries.
The new subsidiary has taken 10,200 sq ft at the Aldwarke Business Park where it will supply the European market with nickel and cobalt super alloys, tantalum, hafnium, rhenium, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, ferro-alloys, rare earth elements as well as various intermediates and oxides of these products.
