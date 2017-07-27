Thursday, July 27, 2017

News: ICD Alloys targets EU from new Rotherham base

American firm, ICD Alloys & Metals LLC has extended its reach into the European market having opened a newly established subsidiary ICD Europe Ltd in Rotherham.

Founded in 1952 as a global merchant for bulk chemicals, ICD Group has diversified into a major international conglomerate. The New York headquarted group has its Alloys and Metals division in North Carolina which specialises in the processing, preparation and supply of primary and secondary materials into the aerospace, medical, petrochemical, electronics, wear part and industrial gas industries.

The new subsidiary has taken 10,200 sq ft at the Aldwarke Business Park where it will supply the European market with nickel and cobalt super alloys, tantalum, hafnium, rhenium, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, ferro-alloys, rare earth elements as well as various intermediates and oxides of these products.

The Aldwarke development was built speculatively by Rotherham-based developer, E V Waddington Ltd, a specialist in brownfield development.

The facility is now fully equipped to handle the processing and handling of super alloys, prime metals and ferro-alloys and is also capable of vacuum preparation.

Wayne Hawkes, managing director at ICD Europe Ltd, told AMM: "The opportunity of capturing and reacting to a buoyant European market along with timing was and is absolutely critical. Consumers need, want and demand a proactive supplier that able to react to just-in-time deliveries.

"Through the expansion into Europe, the company aims to improve its flexibility and its ability to service and adapt quickly to evolving customer needs.

"I have been in the industry 19 years but the newly formed ICD Europe Ltd is a really exciting expansion. The wealth of knowledge, technical experience and the full backing of our facilities in North Carolina and offices in China gives us something different to bring to the market."

ICD Europe website

Images: ICD Alloys


