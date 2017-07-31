News: AMP driving property enquiries

</div>

Images: Harris Partnership

The report from Knight Frank highlights that the region is performing 27% ahead of the five year average with take-up being driven by a variety of sectors. Take-up is also 63% above the level in the same period last year.Tom Swallow, senior surveyor at Knight Frank, said: "While third party logistics continues to dominate demand for large distribution units, enquiries from manufacturing occupiers across the Advanced Manufacturing District have increased, driven by the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Park, which is attracting inward investment to the region."The lack of stock has seen a return to speculative development, including Harworth's R-evolution development on the AMP. Local developer, E V Waddington Ltd has also seen continued success at its Aldwarke development in Rotherham and has recently had plans approved for 57,000 sq ft of industrial space on a remaining 1.15 hectare parcel of land at nearby Northfields, close to Parkgate.Looking ahead, Knight Frank expects that rents will continue to grow with more speculative development being delivered across the region as occupiers demand higher quality stock. Although small unit schemes are less viable more are being delivered with the assistance of grant support - such as at Vantage Park Phase II - another Waddington development.The agents added that it expects to see increased development of large industrial units over 50,000 sq ft as the supply of stock diminishes and as enquiry levels increase following redevelopment of sites for higher value uses.