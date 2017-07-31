News: AMP driving property enquiries
By Tom Austen
Following announcements from the likes of McLaren and Boeing, enquiries from manufacturing occupiers looking at the Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) have increased, leading property agents, Knight Frank, has confirmed.
The firm's LOGIC report identifies regional level commentary on occupier and investment market trends in UK the industrial and logistics sector. For South Yorkshire in the first half of 2017, the report shows that the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is raising further interest from potential occupiers.
Last week it was announced that Harworth Group, the owner and developer of the AMP, had signed a 20 year lease with supercar manufacturer, McLaren for its new £50m facility. The 75,000 sq ft McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) will enable the development and manufacture of the Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis. The centre is set to create more than 200 jobs.
It was also announced that it had signed a 15-year lease with an unnamed advanced manufacturer for a new 11,044 sq ft unit at the AMP.
Over the Parkway, US aerospace giant, Boeing, has secured planning permission for a 66,000 sq ft facility alongside the University of Sheffield's Factory 2050. The £20m production facility will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house.
