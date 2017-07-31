News: Boeing receives clearance for £20m facility
By Tom Austen
Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) has received planning approval for a £20m production facility in the emerging Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID).
Announced in February, the new facility, to be named Boeing Sheffield, will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.
Trailing edge actuation systems are responsible for extending and retracting the wing's flaps during different phases of flight. The flaps add lift to enable take-off and landing at lower speeds and provide drag to help slow the aircraft.
Sheffield City Council has approved the plans for a manufacturing and research building along with ancillary car parking and landscaping on the Sheffield Business Park (SBP), ironically for a factory making advanced parts for airplanes, at the end of where the runway once was at Sheffield's former airport.
