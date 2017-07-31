News: Rotherham charity's new place of peace
By Tom Austen
A unique partnership between Rotherham Council and construction companies, Fortem and Mears, has played a key role in creating a new home for homelessness charity, Shiloh.
An official opening ceremony recently took place at the old Weighbridge building on Station Road, with Rotherham's Mayor Cllr Eve Rose Keenan also unveiling a special plaque commemorating Shiloh's 25 years serving the local community.
Moving from Sheffield Road to the council's former weighbridge at Masbrough, the facility will provide support to vulnerable people who are going through a difficult period in their lives, including homelessness, by providing them with the life skills needed to get back on their feet.
Meanwhile, the Big Lottery funding will enable Shiloh to expand its work, as well as help the organisation provide around 20,000 meals a year.
John McDonnell, Chairman for Shiloh (pictured welcoming volunteers and guests), said: "The way that churches, individuals and businesses contributed in various ways to make sure the project was completed was fantastic. Even businesses who would normally be competitors, worked tirelessly together on the project. We asked a decorating company for some rollers and brushes and they sent in a team of decorators.
"RMBC staff left their PCs and desks, rolled up their sleeves to paint, clean and get the place ready. Then there was that lady, who day after day, jumped on a bus to Shiloh, tirelessly cleaning and cleaning everything. The Rotherham community are so kind hearted!"
Fortem and Mears work with Rotherham Council to deliver a repairs and maintenance service to homes across the borough.
Fortem undertook extensive works to the electrics, refurbished the toilet blocks and re-commissioned the heating system, including the installation of a new boiler.
David Coldwell, general manager of Fortem Rotherham, said: "Our work in the communities of Rotherham brings us in contact every day with those who are less fortunate. It has been a pleasure helping Shiloh update their new premises, which will enhance the wellbeing of the residents who use the building and provide a lifeline for those experiencing hardship."
Mears also undertook extensive building and structural works to help transform the premises.
Andrew Chambers, general manager of the Rotherham branch, said: "We are proud to have been part of the transformation of Shiloh's new premises and their continuing journey in supporting local people who find themselves in need.
"We have huge admiration for Shiloh's work and look forward to continuing our work through our partnership with the Council to leave a lasting legacy in the community."
Images: Shiloh
Images: Shiloh
