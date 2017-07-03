News: Xeros acquires US cleaning business
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros, is accelerating its entry into the personal protection equipment cleaning market with the acquisition of a specialist US cleaning business.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The AIM-listed firm has targeted the personal protection equipment (PPE) market where an increasingly stringent US regulatory environment is leading to a significant rise in the outsourcing of the cleaning and inspection of fire-fighting and other uniforms to specialist independent providers.
One such provider is Las Vegas-based MarKen, which Xeros will acquire for an initial cash consideration of $750,000 with a further contingent cash consideration of up to $250,000, subject to certain growth targets. The initial consideration has been funded from the Group's existing cash resources. Xeros raised a further £40m in a share issue at the end of 2015.
Advertisement
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The AIM-listed firm has targeted the personal protection equipment (PPE) market where an increasingly stringent US regulatory environment is leading to a significant rise in the outsourcing of the cleaning and inspection of fire-fighting and other uniforms to specialist independent providers.
One such provider is Las Vegas-based MarKen, which Xeros will acquire for an initial cash consideration of $750,000 with a further contingent cash consideration of up to $250,000, subject to certain growth targets. The initial consideration has been funded from the Group's existing cash resources. Xeros raised a further £40m in a share issue at the end of 2015.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment