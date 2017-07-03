News: Planning OK for B&Q revamp
By Tom Austen
A planned redevelopment of the empty former B&Q warehouse in Rotherham can go ahead after change of use plans were approved.
The 51,000 sq ft mini-warehouse is part of the £6m Northfields Retail Park developed by Henry Boot on brownfield land close to the established Parkgate Shopping retail park.
Having only opened in 2009 after relocating from nearby Thornhill, B&Q closed in June 2016 under plans by the owner, Kingfisher plc to "transform its offer" to customers. The store at Cortonwood in Rotherham remains open.
With agents, Surplus Property Solutions, brought in to extinguish the B&Q leases as quickly and efficiently as possible, one route to help find new tenants is to subdivide the unit and open up the potential uses that were restricted by the initial outline planning applications.
Rothbiz reported in December, that British retailing group, Sports Direct was eyeing up the site for a number of its subsidiaries - a sports store, a unit for high end fashion subsidiary, Flannels, and two speculative units with mezzanine floors.
The company's own health and fitness club business could also move to the site in a unit created by enclosing the sides of the former covered garden centre.
Advertisement
The 51,000 sq ft mini-warehouse is part of the £6m Northfields Retail Park developed by Henry Boot on brownfield land close to the established Parkgate Shopping retail park.
Having only opened in 2009 after relocating from nearby Thornhill, B&Q closed in June 2016 under plans by the owner, Kingfisher plc to "transform its offer" to customers. The store at Cortonwood in Rotherham remains open.
With agents, Surplus Property Solutions, brought in to extinguish the B&Q leases as quickly and efficiently as possible, one route to help find new tenants is to subdivide the unit and open up the potential uses that were restricted by the initial outline planning applications.
Rothbiz reported in December, that British retailing group, Sports Direct was eyeing up the site for a number of its subsidiaries - a sports store, a unit for high end fashion subsidiary, Flannels, and two speculative units with mezzanine floors.
The company's own health and fitness club business could also move to the site in a unit created by enclosing the sides of the former covered garden centre.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment