News: AESSEAL continues to invest
By Tom Austen
Leading manufacturer AESSEAL has announced a further £500,000 investment in its testing facility in Rotherham.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the £150m turnover company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
To meet a huge demand for both new and repair of dry gas compressor seals, AESSEAL is doubling the current capacity and increasing the diameter of seals that it can manufacture, refurbish and dynamically test up to 380mm (14.96") shaft diameter.
The company previously announced a multi-million pound investment in large capacity 9-axis, state of the art machining centres which are an essential requirement for both new manufacture and repair of third party dry gas compressor seals. Lifting equipment has also been installed to increase the lifting capacity to 2,500kg (2.76 tonnes).
With the latest investment AESSEAL believe that the refurbishment and test facilities are now world leading in terms of ease of testing, instrumentation and computerised operation and control. Amongst other innovations, customers are able to witness the test of the seal by remote video link which can be viewed on laptops or smart phones as an alternative to witnessing the actual test.
Stephen Shaw, engineering director at AESSEAL, said: "We now believe we can meet the requirements of 98% of the market for dry gas seal testing. This investment increases our capability to manufacture, test and refurbish dry gas seals from almost any compressor."
AESSEAL reports that, due to the decline in the oil price, all other major companies in the mechanical seal field, apart from AESSEAL, have seen declining revenues since the beginning of 2016, along with a substantial reduction in profitability and heavy job losses.
The continued investment means that the company now has £100m of net assets after depreciation, which the founder and managing director, Chris Rea believes offers sustainability and security, which in turn has lead to record sales. March 2017 saw sales at just under £16m, nearly £2m greater than the previous record breaking month for the business.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
