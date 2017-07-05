News: Buy local initiative "Trade Rotherham" launched
By Tom Austen
A new initiative has been launched that aims to increase business awareness whilst promoting and developing inter-trading between Rotherham businesses.
Trade Rotherham has the support of major companies within the town as well as Rotherham Council, NHS Trust and The RNN Group. It has been launched by the Rotherham Business Growth Board, the private sector led board that provides leadership on issues of key economic significance to the borough and provides a link to Sheffield city region's local enterprise partnership.
Local businesses are being urged to register for free on Trade Rotherham in order to upload a company profile and add promotions. The user friendly site enables businesses to search for other businesses to boost the opportunities for keeping trade local.
A special offers page where, for a nominal fee, local firms can add a promotion for products or services, which Trade Rotherham will then promote to the network of business registered on the site. To coincide with the launch, the team at Trade Rotherham are offering a one month promotion free of charge for users registered before August 1 2017.
Julia Bloomer, who represents Rotherham manufacturing firm AESSEAL and is chair of Rotherham Business Growth Board, said: "The Business Growth Board believe that all companies can procure more goods and services locally than they do currently. Regardless of the size of business or organisation, Trade Rotherham has been specifically designed to encourage business to trade and buy from other local businesses within the Borough of Rotherham."
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, Rotherham Council, Wentworth Woodhouse and other businesses in the town are planning to regularly promote tender opportunities on the "community" section of Trade Rotherham.
The site is set to be promoted in every which way possible, to ensure success and to ensure business in Rotherham thrives. The website adds: "We are aware that not all services and products can be sourced locally but we want to ensure as much business as possible is done between local businesses."
Trade Rotherham website
Images: Trade Rotherham
