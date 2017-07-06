News: £29m Rotherham Council housing scheme set for sign off
By Tom Austen
A £29m initiative to kickstart housebuilding on a cluster of sites owned by Rotherham Council is set to be signed off next week.
The Council is seeking approval from the Cabinet and Commissioners' decision- making meeting to proceed to build homes across seven sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.
The meeting, which takes place on July 10, will seek approval to build 217 new homes. It is proposed these properties will have a mixture of tenures to include: 83 new homes for outright sale, 36 shared ownership or rent to buy homes and 98 new council homes, of which five will be homes for adults with specialist needs.
The Council identified Wates Residential through a competitive tendering process last year as the preferred developer to build the new homes. If the proposal is approved, it is envisaged that this highly innovative scheme will start in Autumn this year with completion due in 2020.
