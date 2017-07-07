News: Rotherham salon looks to grow
By Tom Austen
Special autism-friendly sessions have been among the highlights of a Rotherham hair salon's successful first year trading.
Twisted Scissors opened in March 2016 in Rotherham town centre and has gone from strength to strength since.
Not only have the salon's stylists reached the finals of a major competition, but the decision to hold autism-friendly "quiet sessions" has proved extremely popular.
Advertisement
Owner Georgia Bell said she was delighted with her decision to take on a vacant unit on Rotherham's High Street. "It has been an amazing first year for us and I'm delighted with how well the business has done," said Georgia.
"We've had brilliant feedback after introducing the autism-friendly quiet sessions and we also styled the cast of the play "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" in Sheffield recently and were asked to return for another play in July.
"We've achieved so much in our first year and we're looking forward to growing the business even more," she added.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "I'm really pleased to see one of our town centre businesses doing so well and with their innovative ideas I'm sure they will go from strength to strength."
Twisted Scissors Facebook website
Images: RMBC
Twisted Scissors opened in March 2016 in Rotherham town centre and has gone from strength to strength since.
Not only have the salon's stylists reached the finals of a major competition, but the decision to hold autism-friendly "quiet sessions" has proved extremely popular.
Advertisement
Owner Georgia Bell said she was delighted with her decision to take on a vacant unit on Rotherham's High Street. "It has been an amazing first year for us and I'm delighted with how well the business has done," said Georgia.
"We've had brilliant feedback after introducing the autism-friendly quiet sessions and we also styled the cast of the play "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" in Sheffield recently and were asked to return for another play in July.
"We've achieved so much in our first year and we're looking forward to growing the business even more," she added.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "I'm really pleased to see one of our town centre businesses doing so well and with their innovative ideas I'm sure they will go from strength to strength."
Twisted Scissors Facebook website
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment