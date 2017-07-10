News: Rotherham presses case as HS2 decision approaches

</div>

The letter reads: "We are certainly supportive of the need to grow the economy of Sheffield, and recognise the importance that the city plays in the economic success of our region. However, most people in South Yorkshire live in the boroughs of Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham. Over the last five years, these boroughs have provided both the majority of economic output in South Yorkshire, and have seen faster levels of economic growth than Sheffield. Whilst additional support for Sheffield's economy is clearly important and welcome, economic growth in these other areas must also be supported.



"It is therefore imperative that HS2 delivers the maximum benefit to our region as a whole, including the majority of its residents and business, not just those in Sheffield.



"Our ambitions, for our people and our place, are much greater than those set out in the proposals for a Classic Compatible spur service to Sheffield, with no main line HS2 station. We hope that you have similar ambitions for our region, our businesses and our residents."



Images: HS2 Ltd