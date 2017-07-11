News: Robson appoints new chair





Rotherham-based RJD Engineering Ltd, which provides heavy engineering design and fabrication products and services to clients throughout the UK, joined the Robson Group in the 1980s.Julie brings with her a wealth of experience from an impressive working background. In her early years Julie forged a successful career as a litigation lawyer before changing direction and founding £30m turnover Rotherham manufacturer Pyronix Limited, which she sold in 2016 . Along her journey, in recognition of her contribution to business in the region Julie received a CBE and Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University.

Julie takes the reins from outgoing Chairman Bill Speirs, who made a significant contribution to shaping the future of the business. Keen to build on this, Julie said "Robson is grateful for the contribution made by Bill and thanks him. The outstanding customer focus, reputation for innovative solutions and unique group expertise with Robson Site Service and RJD Engineering provide an exciting and excellent opportunity."



Jeff Hudson, CEO of Robson, added: "To attract someone of Julie's calibre is testament to the strength and potential of Robson in its markets. With a CBE to her name, along with being the Vitalise Businesswoman of the Year in 2013 and PWC Private Businesswoman of the Year 2014 Julie will be a great asset to Robson, continuing to drive the business forward – further improving the solutions and services that we offer."



Kenny is currently a commissioner at Rotherham Council, on the private sector board of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnsership and involved with the preservation of Wentworth Woodhouse and a host of other local charities.



Robson Handling Technology, specialists in providing end-to-end handling solutions has appointed South Yorkshire entrepreneur, Julie Kenny CBE as chairman.Sheffield-based Robson is a fourth-generation family owned UK handling technology provider and is a specialist provider of bulk handling systems for the sugar, cement and glass, recycling environmental, quarry and mining industries, and a specialist in the manufacture and installation of airport baggage handling systems and airport conveyors.