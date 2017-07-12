News: Titans look sharp with Scimitar kit deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Titans, the borough's rugby union club, has signed a multi-year kit deal with Scimitar, the sublimation sportswear specialists.
As official kit supplier to the Greene King IPA Championship side, Scimitar will be outfitting the professional team in playing kit, training wear & leisurewear. There will also be a brand new online shop, where fans will be able to purchase a wide range of official merchandise.
The kits see a return to the traditional Rotehrham mitre logo.
Adam Church-Millward, marketing manager for Scimitar, said: "We're delighted to partner with Rotherham Titans as the official kit supplier. We take real pride in developing elite sportswear, tailored to the specific needs of individual sports. It's a real showcase for our brand to be developing elite rugby kit for one of the top 20 teams in the UK.
"We're also proud to release a comprehensive merchandise range to the fans of Rotherham Titans for the first time in years. As well as replica kit, supporters will be able to shop from a range of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories, including scarves and hats."
Martin Jenkinson, Director of Rugby at Rotherham Titans, added: "We are delighted to be working with Scimitar Sports; our ambition is to create a successful, long-term partnership with one of the UK's leading sportswear manufacturers.
"Scimitar is the UK's bespoke sportswear and promotional items specialists, who are presently manufacturing over two million items per year. They are the go-to brand for custom sportswear and sublimated shirts."
Stephen Lloyd, regional manager for Scimitar, said: "The contract with Titans is a big step forward in Scimitar’s teamwear offering. It allows the development of a long term partnership that will be beneficial to both of us.
"On a personal note, I played against the Titans a few times whilst at Worcester. It will be good to see some old friends and enjoy the special atmosphere."
Businesses are being encouraged to get involved with the Titans in an exciting new type of sponsorship deal that will see logos featured on the new shirts. "Brand for a Grand" offers a sponsorship package with advertising hoardings and tickets with the added incentive of supporters and businesses entered into a prize draw for the back of shirt sponsorship for either the home shirt or the away shirt.
The board of directors of the club, which finished a disappointing season at the foot of the Championship in April, are set to meet fans at the regular Titan Tuesday club night next week (July 18).
Rotherham Titans website
Scimitar website
Images: Rotherham Titans / Scimitar
