News: Exemplar appoints new CFO
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based specialist residential healthcare provider, Exemplar Health Care has appointed John Whitehead has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) to steer an investment programme under private equity ownership.
Established in 1999, Exemplar began life as a training company, coordinating courses for care home workers and helping operators to remain compliant with regulations. It went on to open a number of its own properties, but it wasn't until 2002 that the company identified a gap in care home provision that would become its major focus.
With offices in Ferham, the firm operates 25 specialist nursing homes and employs 2,100 staff across Yorkshire, North West and the Midlands. Turnover totalled £55m in the year to March 31 2016 and a management buyout (MBO) took place last year, backed by London-based private equity house, Agilitas.
Whitehead joins Exemplar from Allied Healthcare where he was interim managing director, having joined the business in 2013 as CFO. In his most recent role he was pivotal in the successful turnaround of Allied Healthcare, following its acquisition by Saga. Previous career appointments include senior roles with BT, as CFO of its Global Services Division, and group finance director for Siemens Business Services in the UK & Ireland.
Martin Calderbank, managing partner at Agilitas, said: "We are delighted that John Whitehead has joined the Exemplar team. Exemplar is at a unique time in its development with significant opportunity to roll-out its care-centric nursing care to new regions while continuing to enhance its core services. John is a seasoned CFO and his skills will be invaluable to taking advantage of this opportunity while continuing to develop the core business."
Euan Craig, CEO at Exemplar, added: "We are very pleased to welcome John Whitehead to Exemplar. His financial expertise and ability combined with his health sector experience will be invaluable as we continue with our significant expansion plans."
Dr Mark Jackson was installed as chairman at Exemplar at the start of 2017. A former GP, Dr Jackson went on to found a successful company and was also previously deputy chairman of Allied Healthcare.
Exemplar specialises in nurse-led residential care for adults with disabilities, where the alternative is often long-term hospital care. In 2015, the company decided to focus on its homes for young adults with complex care requirements and its elderly services were taken over by other care providers.
Agilitas makes transformational investments in "defensible" businesses. The Exemplar deal involves providing capital to develop capacity supporting identified local needs. It has plans for approximately 12 new homes.
Exemplar Healthcare website
Images: Exemplar
