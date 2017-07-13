News: LEP looking for new board members





LEPs are the Government's model to promote economic development. Private sector-led, LEPs provide the strategic leadership required to set out local economic priorities, and better reflect the natural economic geography of the areas they serve.



The LEP drives trade and investment activities, transport improvements, housing developments, and skills and training. Its economic plan aimed to see 70,000 new jobs in the decade from March 2015 – but just two years later 27,000 have already been created.



Now the SCR is looking for a three-year commitment from a new round of businesspeople prepared to sit on the LEP Board, giving their time and expertise to advise and guide the executive, working closely with the region's local authorities.



The retiring members are Simon Carr, MD of Henry Boot Construction; Deborah Egan OBE, Arts Director; Paul Houghton, Partner at Grant Thornton; and Chris Scholey, former Chair of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust.



Sir Nigel Knowles, Chair of the LEP Board, said: "I'm tremendously grateful to our retiring members. They have given us a huge breadth of knowledge and depth of understanding of this region and its strategic economic needs. They have given their time and expertise most generously and we all have a great deal to thank them for."



Nigel Brewster, Vice Chair of the LEP, added: "I can honestly say being a LEP Board member is one of the most rewarding things I do. You learn a tremendous amount, meet fascinating people, and at the end of the day you can feel you’ve done some practical good for the region.



"Members serve for three years and we are using this opportunity to look for people who are willing, unpaid, to represent the wealth of different businesses, geography and population we have in this region. We are working on a new Strategic Economic Plan which will be our road map for the next ten years, and it brings a whole new set of exciting challenges – so we are looking for the brightest and the best from across the whole of the region.



"We're a region that's booming, and now is an amazing time to join us."



Founded six years ago, the board is at a key point on the road to further devolution alongside the Combined Authority.



As part of a deal with central government, a Mayoral Combined Authority (CA) is set to be created, building on the 2013 agreement which saw the nine local authorities that comprise the city region create a new legal body with responsibility for transport, economic development and regeneration.



The current combined authority is scheduled to meet on July 17 with the £900m



