News: Funding to help students Make the Grade
By Tom Austen
A programme focused on bringing ideas and inspiration through real-life, hands-on experiences about future career paths to young people has secured a funding boost.
The Government-backed Careers & Enterprise Company has announced the successful bidders for funding from its £5m Investment Fund which ensures that the best careers and enterprise programmes reach the students who need them the most.
The Leeds-based Ahead Partnership will receive over £150,000 to grow their Make the Grade programme in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster as well as Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Wakefield and Calderdale.
Make the Grade creates partnerships between education and employers to design engaging and immersive career-related activities for students. School and college teams work with business experts and volunteers to design and deliver activities that have a lasting impact, combining their knowledge and expertise to provide exciting experiences for students that help them to make more informed decisions about their futures.
The funding comes as the Careers & Enterprise Company announced it had signed up 1,700 secondary schools and colleges to its network – half of all secondary schools and colleges in England – to help them develop tailored careers and enterprise plans and connect them with employers and careers programme providers. This follows research which shows that young people who have four or more encounters with the world of work while at school are 86% less likely to be NEET - not in education, employment or training - and on average will go on to earn 18% more than their peers who did not have such opportunities.
Advertisement
Education Secretary Justine Greening, said: "Good careers advice is vital in inspiring and helping young people to make smart, informed choices about their futures – whether that’s going off to university, starting an apprenticeship or kick starting a career.
"The Careers & Enterprise Company has reached out to thousands of young people to give them advice and support to ensure there are no limits to their potential. It’s great to see the programmes continue to take shape across the country and positively impact young lives."
Stephanie Burras CBE, chief executive of Ahead Partnership, added: "We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to extend our highly successful Make the Grade programme to a new network of schools and colleges in the Yorkshire cold spot regions. This funding will enable us to deliver high-quality, high-impact activities designed specifically with employers to more young people than ever before - giving them a deeper insight into the world of work and helping them make informed choices about their futures.
"By the end of this academic year 95,000 young people will have benefited from Make the Grade and we know that 93% of young people we worked with last year felt the programme helped them feel better prepared for work. We are truly excited to be recognised by the Careers & Enterprise Company as a valuable partner in boosting social mobility."
Make the Grade website
Careers & Enterprise Company website
Images: Ahead Partnership
The Government-backed Careers & Enterprise Company has announced the successful bidders for funding from its £5m Investment Fund which ensures that the best careers and enterprise programmes reach the students who need them the most.
The Leeds-based Ahead Partnership will receive over £150,000 to grow their Make the Grade programme in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster as well as Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Wakefield and Calderdale.
Make the Grade creates partnerships between education and employers to design engaging and immersive career-related activities for students. School and college teams work with business experts and volunteers to design and deliver activities that have a lasting impact, combining their knowledge and expertise to provide exciting experiences for students that help them to make more informed decisions about their futures.
The funding comes as the Careers & Enterprise Company announced it had signed up 1,700 secondary schools and colleges to its network – half of all secondary schools and colleges in England – to help them develop tailored careers and enterprise plans and connect them with employers and careers programme providers. This follows research which shows that young people who have four or more encounters with the world of work while at school are 86% less likely to be NEET - not in education, employment or training - and on average will go on to earn 18% more than their peers who did not have such opportunities.
Advertisement
Education Secretary Justine Greening, said: "Good careers advice is vital in inspiring and helping young people to make smart, informed choices about their futures – whether that’s going off to university, starting an apprenticeship or kick starting a career.
"The Careers & Enterprise Company has reached out to thousands of young people to give them advice and support to ensure there are no limits to their potential. It’s great to see the programmes continue to take shape across the country and positively impact young lives."
Stephanie Burras CBE, chief executive of Ahead Partnership, added: "We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to extend our highly successful Make the Grade programme to a new network of schools and colleges in the Yorkshire cold spot regions. This funding will enable us to deliver high-quality, high-impact activities designed specifically with employers to more young people than ever before - giving them a deeper insight into the world of work and helping them make informed choices about their futures.
"By the end of this academic year 95,000 young people will have benefited from Make the Grade and we know that 93% of young people we worked with last year felt the programme helped them feel better prepared for work. We are truly excited to be recognised by the Careers & Enterprise Company as a valuable partner in boosting social mobility."
Make the Grade website
Careers & Enterprise Company website
Images: Ahead Partnership
0 comments:
Post a Comment