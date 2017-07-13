Thursday, July 13, 2017

News: Rotherham print group continues to invest

Fast growing print business, Bluetree, continues to invest and expand in Rotherham.

The Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint. Described as a "major strategic move," Bluetree Connect has now been launched to simplify print procurement for print management companies and enterprise clients.

Bluetree Connect will specialise in offering clients a range of solutions which automate print procurement, helping reduce transactional and admin costs. The new brand aims to remove manual processes from buying print at scale.

The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers. Staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.

Established in 1989, the firm, previously at Templeborough, has evolved from a traditional screen printer to a predominantly digital offering. It took space at the Ignite @ Magna development in 2007 and in 2012 the business merged with instantprint.co.uk to provide a multi-channel offering.

Route 1 Print, the business to business arm of the Bluetree Group, is spearheading a summer investment of £4m in new systems.

Three StitchLiners from IFS are being installed, among the UK's first delivery from Horizon in Japan, to help launch a 24-hour dispatch service and support fast turnaround, short run book production.

Jack Wilmott, brand manager at Route 1 Print, said: "We want to introduce a 24-hour service and to do that we needed to enhance our short run book production. We need it to be faster and to meet the demand for shorter run work.

"We are expecting to turnover £30m this year and we estimate that the new systems will increase our booklet making capacity by about 63%. They will give us more flexibility and streamline production now that everything is sheet work. We can get work on and off them much faster and that ensures quick and flexible production."

