News: Rotherham print group continues to invest

Images: Bluetree Group

Route 1 Print, the business to business arm of the Bluetree Group, is spearheading a summer investment of £4m in new systems.Three StitchLiners from IFS are being installed, among the UK's first delivery from Horizon in Japan, to help launch a 24-hour dispatch service and support fast turnaround, short run book production.Jack Wilmott, brand manager at Route 1 Print, said: "We want to introduce a 24-hour service and to do that we needed to enhance our short run book production. We need it to be faster and to meet the demand for shorter run work."We are expecting to turnover £30m this year and we estimate that the new systems will increase our booklet making capacity by about 63%. They will give us more flexibility and streamline production now that everything is sheet work. We can get work on and off them much faster and that ensures quick and flexible production."