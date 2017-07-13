News: Rotherham print group continues to invest
By Tom Austen
Fast growing print business, Bluetree, continues to invest and expand in Rotherham.
The Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint. Described as a "major strategic move," Bluetree Connect has now been launched to simplify print procurement for print management companies and enterprise clients.
Bluetree Connect will specialise in offering clients a range of solutions which automate print procurement, helping reduce transactional and admin costs. The new brand aims to remove manual processes from buying print at scale.
The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers. Staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.
Established in 1989, the firm, previously at Templeborough, has evolved from a traditional screen printer to a predominantly digital offering. It took space at the Ignite @ Magna development in 2007 and in 2012 the business merged with instantprint.co.uk to provide a multi-channel offering.
