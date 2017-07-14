News: Millgate hits £50m mark at 21





Providing IT and communication solutions for businesses across the UK, the firm serves over 6,000 customers nationwide and has expanded its offering to cover a broad range of IT infrastructure products and services, including managed Cloud services and unified comms solutions.



In July 1996, current managing director, Chris Calvert opened Millgate's first office in Rotherham and the firm achieved £1m turnover in 1997.



The business grew from its base in Templeborough with a growth in sales and profit and in 2007, Calvert beame the sole owner of the company after buying out fellow founding partner, Dave Matthewman, with around £1m backing from RBS.



2009 saw Millgate expand out of Rotherham, and move to a 5,000 sq ft, storey detached office at Vantage Park in Sheffield. Sales reached over £24m in 2013 and firm purchased a new office, where it now employs 115 people.



Chris Calvert, managing director of Millgate IT, said: "In the last 21 years connecting people and sharing information has become more important than ever, as a result of our 24-7 society, the rise of social media and smart technology, as well as the uptake in cloud technology in ever-evolving workplaces.



"Because we are partnered with global telecom and IT suppliers, Millgate has the freedom to select products by suitability and not availability, providing the most productive and cost-effectiveend-to-end IT solution for each client, as well as 24/7 maintenance service to businesses of all sizes.



"Buoyed by our growth in managed IT services and cloud technology sales, in the last five years alone we have more than doubled turnover from £22m in 2012 as well as job creation - increasing our workforce from 57 to 115 in the same period."



Millgate, an IT firm that began life in Rotherham 21 years ago with three staff, is on course for a £50m turnover.