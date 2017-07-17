News: Pricecheck's charity giveaway
By Tom Austen
Award-winning firm, Pricecheck Toiletries, has donated stock totalling £10,000 to its three chosen local charities.
Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods and specialises in excess inventory and fast-moving consumer goods.
The firm won the Queen's Award for International Trade 2015 for continuous and cumulative overseas export earnings growth of 283% over six years. In 2016, it officially opened new 115,000 sq ft premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham.
Bluebell Wood, St Luke's Hospice and the Weston Park Cancer Charity each received pallet-sized boxes full of various consumer goods to donate to patients, use as raffle prizes, or sell on in their various charity shops throughout the region. With ten large pallet boxes, the contents of each box contained a variety of products totalling £1,000, including toiletries such as toothbrushes, deodorants and shampoos, as well as fragrances and other gift items.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Dave Hall, corporate fundraisers at Bluebell Wood, said: "We have been lucky enough to receive support from Pricecheck for a number of years now and one thing this includes is donations of pallets containing a variety of toiletries, cosmetics and beauty items.
"These various products will be used in our children's and adult's bedrooms, as well as around the hospice itself.
"Because Pricecheck helps provide patients and their families with basic things such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo, it means they don't have to worry about the little things and can spend all of their time creating memories with their children.
"We are so appreciative of the support we receive from Pricecheck and the partnership we have built and cannot thank them enough."
Mark Lythe, joint managing director at Pricecheck, added: "It's great knowing that simple items that we use each and every day at home can make such a huge difference to patients when being treated for cancer, or families when visiting their children. We're more than happy to continue providing our chosen charities with pallets of stock and hope to do more in the future."
St Luke's Hospice look after people over 18 from across the Sheffield region, with all kinds of terminal illnesses. Of the £9.1m it takes to deliver its services each year, £6.3m of that has to come from donations.
Jack Kidder, corporate fundraising manager at St Luke's Hospice, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Pricecheck for generously donating this selection of products to be used by our patients. We have already distributed a large amount to our fourteen charity shops across Sheffield, as well as made some of the stock available for sale in our reception for visitors and staff. We rely on the support of companies like Pricecheck to be able to continue providing vital care to adults across Sheffield living with a terminal illness and their families."
Earlier this year, eleven members of the team at Pricecheck, took part in the "Vengeance Run," raising over £3,500. It came a month after Pricecheck donated £10,000 towards Weston Park's "Beyond the Treatment" appeal, after hosting a staff race night fundraiser. The appeal aims to raise £500,000 for much needed inpatient facilities.
Pricecheck exports to over 75 countries worldwide. It has a turnover of £55m and 100 employees.
Images: Pricecheck
