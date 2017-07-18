News: How Government is justifying its HS2 route
By Tom Austen
During the recent HS2 consultation, 271 respondents pledged support for the M18 route, whilst 4,157 were against it, so why has the Government gone with this controversial new route?
The Government has decided that confirming the route as consulted in 2016 supports the strategic aims of serving South Yorkshire whilst maintaining the integrity of the service to the larger markets in Leeds, York and the North East and direct connectivity into northern city centres in support of the Northern Powerhouse ambition.
The Government documents add: "The Secretary of State considers that this route performs better overall than the Meadowhall route against five strategic tests: demand; the needs of Sheffield and the wider region; connectivity with the existing rail network and the wider transport network; topography, urban density and the environment; and cost."
Cost
The scheme has an overall price tag of £55.7bn at 2015 prices. The financial case with the latest route states that the adoption of the M18 route results in an infrastructure saving of £858m (£1.2bn including contingency). The saving assumes some of the cost of delivering a loop back to the HS2 line from Sheffield (see connectivity below) with a junction in the Clayton area, but not the costs of electrification of the existing line.
The Transport Secretary confirmed to the House late last night that "the route from Sheffield Midland north to Leeds will also be electrified to ensure that through services can run to Leeds." No date has been given and the electrification of the Midland Main Line north to Sheffield has also not yet been confirmed.
The economic analysis makes a number of other assumptions, including comparing the M18 route with an updated Meadowhall route that was not seen during the consultation and "was not previously published in order to avoid any potential further blight." It also includes a northern loop, with no commitment yet to fund it.
Analysis also adds 1,056 seats per hour out of Euston on the M18 route even though service patterns are not yet decided. The indicative train service specifications show four trains serving Sheffield (two to London, 87 minutes away, with one stopping at Chesterfield, and two to Birmingham (in 49 minutes) and Leeds (27 minutes) using the unconfirmed loop). The Meadowhall route had five trains (two to London and three to Birmingham, with four continuing to Leeds).
