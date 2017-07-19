News: Yorkshire Windows sales boom





Since setting up a new company and taking on the well known name, former commercial director Ian Chester has moved premises from Hellaby to Templeborough, and is returning the focus of the business back to the retail sector.



And the firm, which also has a showroom at Ferndale Garden Centre in Dronfield on the outskirts of Sheffield, has seen bookings double throughout May and June.



A pitch at the recent Great Yorkshire Show brought in further sales enquiries and similar pitches are planned for the Bakewell Show, Penistone Show and Rotherham Show. The spike in sales is expected to continue into the autumn.



Ian Chester, managing director at Yorkshire Windows, said: "We are delighted to have enjoyed such a positive spring and early summer sales period but to ensure that all orders are delivered and installed promptly and to our usual high standard we are looking to expand our installations team as quickly as possible.



"We are aiming to recruit additional installation teams who will work on a sub-contract basis installing windows, doors and roofline products for us.



"Both teams will need to be fully qualified and experienced and able to meet the demands of the Yorkshire Windows reputation for quality of service."



Earlier this year, Sheffield insolvency practice Graywoods, was brought in to liquidate the YWC Group which was hit by significantly reduced margins and late payments in the commercial sector.



