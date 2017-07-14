News: Court date with wrecking ball nears

</div>

Images: Google Maps

The document also discusses that "an integrated approach will be necessary and some sharing of space / facilities at Riverside House [the Council's £60m offices over the road] could be an option for some uses. Replacement facilities in more appropriate locations and built to meet modern requirements and efficiencies would be needed and RMBC could assist with site search."There is a continuing liaison with South Yorkshire Police regarding their prospective relocation but Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said this week: "South Yorkshire Police haven't made any decision yet to move staff out of the building, so for the time being the police station continues as it is."The old police station on Frederick Street in Rotherham town centre was demolished in 1988. The current headquarters (pictured) was built on the site of the popular funfair known as the "Stattis Fair" which ended in 1978. Previously, the current Town Hall was used as the town's police station and court house.