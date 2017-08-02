News: Next phase of Vantage Park comes into view
By Tom Austen
Work has begun on the latest phase of a Rotherham developer's multi-million pound business park in Sheffield offering industrial and manufacturing use.
E V Waddington Ltd, a specialist in brownfield development, secured a £1.9m investment grant for the next phase at Vantage Park where units totalling 110,000 sq ft are currently being added to the site offering new high quality employment space for SME occupiers as part of the plan to transform the former brownfield land into much needed space for industrial and manufacturing growth.
A leader in speculative development, Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let. The first 70,000 sq ft was completed in late 2015 thanks to £1m investment, also from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It is home to Ventilation Direct, Maxwell Chocolates and M J Wilson.
Cllr. Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield City Council's cabinet member for business and investment and Mizan Rouf, investment manager at Creative Sheffield toured the site recently with Tony Waddington and property agents Knight Frank to check on progress.
