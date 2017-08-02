News: Whirlowdale deal stacks up for Scott Group
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Whirlowdale Trading Co Ltd (WTC), one of the UK's leading suppliers of pallet and transit packet solutions, has been acquired by Scott Group, a leading industrial supplies organisation base in Fife.
A family owned business that has been trading for over 35 years, Whirlowdale specialises in the supply of new and reconditioned panels to the food, retail, manufacturing, construction and pharmaceutical sectors. It began life as a solution to what to do with unwanted pallets in the food wholesale business and has grown into the UK's largest trader of used pallets.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will provide additional operational capacity and capability nationally, particularly in the reconditioned business, for the Scott Group which believes that the two businesses are ideally positioned to offer security of supply and support to customers in all parts of the UK across a diverse range of industry sectors.
Whirlowdale employs 85 staff and operates its pallet manufacturing and reconditioned business from eight locations in Rotherham (head office and site, both at Canklow), Burton, Rainham, Sedgefield, Birtley, Lincoln and Castleford.
