News: Whirlowdale deal stacks up for Scott Group

Rotherham-based Whirlowdale Trading Co Ltd (WTC), one of the UK's leading suppliers of pallet and transit packet solutions, has been acquired by Scott Group, a leading industrial supplies organisation base in Fife.

A family owned business that has been trading for over 35 years, Whirlowdale specialises in the supply of new and reconditioned panels to the food, retail, manufacturing, construction and pharmaceutical sectors. It began life as a solution to what to do with unwanted pallets in the food wholesale business and has grown into the UK's largest trader of used pallets.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will provide additional operational capacity and capability nationally, particularly in the reconditioned business, for the Scott Group which believes that the two businesses are ideally positioned to offer security of supply and support to customers in all parts of the UK across a diverse range of industry sectors.

Whirlowdale employs 85 staff and operates its pallet manufacturing and reconditioned business from eight locations in Rotherham (head office and site, both at Canklow), Burton, Rainham, Sedgefield, Birtley, Lincoln and Castleford.

Alan Gibson, managing director at Scott Pallets, said: "The combined businesses will deliver enhanced security of supply through access to our exceptionally well established, diverse and controlled reconditioned pallet supply chains. WTC is a well-invested business with a particular strength in reconditioned pallet trading and facilities including strategically located sites, automated pallet production facilities, all adding significant service capability to our current offer.

"Customers will also benefit from our exceptional combined in-house depth of industry knowledge and technical competence. Together this will deliver industry leading, innovative service developments to support our customers, particularly in relation to sustainability and environmental objectives."

Andrew Pearce, the previous owner of Whirlowdale, added: "I'm delighted to be remaining as a director of the business and to be able as part of Scott Group to offer customers a more comprehensive choice. Our combined range of pallet products and services, delivered nationally is exceptional."

The deal was supported by HSBC with BTO and Campbell Dallas acting as advisers to Scott Group, and BHP Corporate Finance and hlw Keeble Hawson advising WTC and its shareholders.

Founded in 1987, Scott Group has grown considerably over the past 30 years through numerous acquisitions and organic growth across the UK and into Europe. Today it employs over 1,000 staff and has a £100m+ turnover.

