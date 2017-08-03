News: Rotherham firm wins nine Great Taste awards
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham manufacturer and wholesaler of dietary supplements has won a total of nine Great Taste awards for its exotic products.
Based at Dinnington, GO Superfoods Ltd trades as Green Origins and Rainforest Foods and supplies in bulk and private label. It searches the world for nature's finest foods; travelling across continents in pursuit of 100% pure, ethically-sourced superfoods, with exceptionally high nutritional profiles. Premium products include Acai, Hemp seed, Maca, Maqui berry, Spirulina and Wheatgrass.
The quality of the products has now been recognised with a stamp of excellence from Great Taste, widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, that awards value taste above all else, with no regard for branding or packaging. Whether it is gin, biscuits, sausages or coffee being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.
Green Origins has been awarded 2 star awards for its Bee Pollen, Cacao Butter and Virgin Coconut Oil and 1 star awards for its Baobab Powder, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder and Hemp Seeds.
Rainforest Foods has been awarded 1 star awards for its Organic New Zealand Wheatgrass Powder and Organic Maca Powder.
Over 500 judges came together at 62 judging days earlier this year. The panel of judges included; chef, food writer and author, Gill Meller, MasterChef judge and restaurant critic, Charles Campion, author and Zoe's Ghana Kitchen chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, baker, Tom Herbert, and food writer and baking columnist, Martha Collison, as well as food buyers from Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, and Harvey Nichols.
The Great Taste Awards were established in 1994 and the independent accreditation enables small food and drink businesses to compete against supermarket premium own label brands.
A record breaking 12,336 different products were entered in 2017, with 4,347 winning awards.
GO Superfoods Ltd picked up a Queen's Award for International Trade for its outstanding overseas sales growth in 2016. About half of the company's turnover is overseas trade and there has been rapid growth, with turnover almost quadrupling in the three-year period. The firm has also seen a trebling in profits and an increase in staff numbers from four to 23.
Started in 2009 by Hardip Singh after completing an MBA, he chose the superfood sector due to personal interest, the growth potential, and the opportunity to work with producers from around the world.
Images: Rainforest Foods
Images: Rainforest Foods
