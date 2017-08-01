News: Willmott Dixon to build Rotherham university campus

</div>

Images: RNN Group / Bond Bryan

Building work is set to begin over the summer and with completion in autumn 2018. The RNN Group has confirmed that it has completed a purchase from Rotherham Council for the land on the site where the former Victorian hospital at Doncaster Gate was controversially demolished.The 35,500 sq ft campus building, designed by Bond Bryan, is close to the main Rotherham College campus. It can accommodate approximately 560 people on a typical term day but will be built with expansion in mind and teaching space for approximately 1,000 students.Andrew Hurcomb, director for Willmott Dixon in Yorkshire, said: "As a local company based in Yorkshire with a strong track record of work in Rotherham, which includes the role of our sister company Fortem maintaining homes in the town, we are proud to have been appointed by the RNN Group to take forward its plans to create University Centre Rotherham. It will provide important skills that will benefit the local economy for years to come and we'll also build strong links with the university centre to encourage many of its students to choose a career in construction."Also, during the project, we will work closely with local companies in and around Rotherham to ensure as many as possible are involved with the building work."Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, added: "Having our own University Centre in Rotherham is a fantastic opportunity for local people to study at degree level. This is one of our "game changers" in the Rotherham Plan; to help local people gain higher level skills which will increase their employability. It will also help local employers to find the skilled staff they need."With headquarters in Letchworth Garden City, Willmott Dixon recently reported that pre-tax profits had more than doubled to £28m in 2016 from a turnover of £1.2bn. Sister business, Fortem has a base at Templeborough in Rotherham where it provides maintenance services for council houses in the borough.