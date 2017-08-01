News: Willmott Dixon to build Rotherham university campus
By Tom Austen
RNN Group has announced the appointment of Willmott Dixon as its chosen contractor for its brand new £12m campus, University Centre Rotherham (UCR).
The new centre on Doncaster Gate is expected to bring a wealth of education and training opportunities to the region, building upon their existing range of degrees, higher-level courses and professional training, and will offer a dedicated facility for university students with specialist teaching, study and exhibition spaces, a library, café and social areas.
The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority has agreed to fund infrastructure works. A grant of £3.5m has been approved with the balance coming from RNN Group.
John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group, which is the parent organisation for Rotherham College and the University Centre Rotherham, said: "We are delighted to have taken a big step forward in delivering this fantastic project, which will offer so much to our region's students and employers. It will be a major boost for us in addressing the skills gaps that employers are expecting to see in the near future, as the economy continues to grow.
"As part of the Rotherham Plan 2025, the University Centre Rotherham will be an important factor in helping to bring additional investment and employment to the area, and will contribute to the regeneration of the town centre. We will continue to work with our university partners and key employers to extend the range of degrees and professional courses we can offer, to ensure our students have the right skills and qualifications to be part of that brighter future for the region.
"We are also pleased to be working with Willmott Dixon, as a contractor and employer with a clear commitment to sustainability and community engagement.
Advertisement
The new centre on Doncaster Gate is expected to bring a wealth of education and training opportunities to the region, building upon their existing range of degrees, higher-level courses and professional training, and will offer a dedicated facility for university students with specialist teaching, study and exhibition spaces, a library, café and social areas.
The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority has agreed to fund infrastructure works. A grant of £3.5m has been approved with the balance coming from RNN Group.
John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group, which is the parent organisation for Rotherham College and the University Centre Rotherham, said: "We are delighted to have taken a big step forward in delivering this fantastic project, which will offer so much to our region's students and employers. It will be a major boost for us in addressing the skills gaps that employers are expecting to see in the near future, as the economy continues to grow.
"As part of the Rotherham Plan 2025, the University Centre Rotherham will be an important factor in helping to bring additional investment and employment to the area, and will contribute to the regeneration of the town centre. We will continue to work with our university partners and key employers to extend the range of degrees and professional courses we can offer, to ensure our students have the right skills and qualifications to be part of that brighter future for the region.
"We are also pleased to be working with Willmott Dixon, as a contractor and employer with a clear commitment to sustainability and community engagement.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment