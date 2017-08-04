News: INEOS selects second shale gas site in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Land to the south of Dinnington Road at Woodsetts in Rotherham is the second Greenbelt location for a proposed test drilling operation by INEOS' oil and gas exploration and production business.
INEOS has recently submitted a planning application for its first exploration site in the borough - at a site between the villages of Harthill and Thorpe Salvin. Both sites have been identified as being in an area of interest to INEOS based on existing seismic data.
A type of natural gas, shale gas has the potential to become an important energy source for the UK, as it is in the US, but extracting the gas using a method called "fracking" (hydraulic fracturing) has negative environmental impacts.
The second site is on agricultural land at Dewidales Wood, close to Woodsetts, Rackford Farm, Anston Stones Wood (a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)) and Lindrick golf course.
A Screening Report has been submitted for the first stage in the process - exploration, which involves building a drilling rig and drilling vertically, deep into the ground to find out how much gas is in the shale. This does not involve fracking. INEOS is working with consultants at Turley on the plans.
The report precedes an application to drill a vertical core well and Rotherham Council will need to determine if the project falls within the remit of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations - whether it were likely to have "significant effects on the environment by virtue of factors such as its nature, size or location."
On the first site, Rotherham Council, determined that INEOS' proposed project falls outside the remit of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations, concluding that: "The impacts from the proposed development are found not to be likely to be so significant, either individually or collectively, such as to require EIA."
The Government's Planning Casework Unit (PCU) has confirmed that the screening request was acceptable and that in the opinion of the Secretary of State, the application does not represent EIA development. The authority did however ask INEOS to submit detailed environmental impact assessments with the full application.
