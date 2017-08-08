News: Host confirmed for Chamber Awards 2017





This year's awards evening will again be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday, October 13.



In a broadcasting career spanning more than 17 years, Andy Giddings is one of BBC Radio Sheffield's best known voices. He has provided commentary on hundreds of football matches and regularly contributes to the Toby Foster Breakfast Show. Andy has also commentated on football, rugby league and rugby union on national television and radio.



The journalist and broadcaster is currently the sports editor at BBC Radio Sheffield and hosts the Praise & Grumble broadcast following that day's football fixtures.



During the evening Andy will announce award winners of twelve different categories as well as announcing the Chamber's Charity of the Year and the winner of the much sought-after Business of the Year, selected from the winning entries.



The awards are open to organisations of all sizes in all industries with an "S" postcode (within the Sheffield City Region) and all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, regardless of location. Entries close on September 1 2017.



Advertisement This year's awards evening will again be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday, October 13.In a broadcasting career spanning more than 17 years, Andy Giddings is one of BBC Radio Sheffield's best known voices. He has provided commentary on hundreds of football matches and regularly contributes to the Toby Foster Breakfast Show. Andy has also commentated on football, rugby league and rugby union on national television and radio.The journalist and broadcaster is currently the sports editor at BBC Radio Sheffield and hosts the Praise & Grumble broadcast following that day's football fixtures.During the evening Andy will announce award winners of twelve different categories as well as announcing the Chamber's Charity of the Year and the winner of the much sought-after Business of the Year, selected from the winning entries.The awards are open to organisations of all sizes in all industries with an "S" postcode (within the Sheffield City Region) and all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, regardless of location. Entries close on September 1 2017.

Andy Giddings said: "The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards celebrates the achievements of businesses based throughout South Yorkshire and I feel very honoured to be able to share the achievements of businesses in the region. Last year was the first time I attended the event and I was fascinated by the diversity and clear passion which is helping to drive the local economy."



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, added: "As the voice of Radio Sheffield Sport, Andy is very well known throughout South Yorkshire and we're looking forward to giving him a warm welcome when he takes to the stage to announce the winners of this year's awards.



"For businesses who want to celebrate their success over the past year, there's still time to enter this year's awards. Businesses who are interested in entering can find out more information via our website, which also contains some useful hints and tips for writing your entry."



Charity members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber will once again have the opportunity to be recognised as the Chamber’s "Charity of the Year" by entering their chosen project or initiative of need, for a chance to receive a £3,000 donation towards their proposed strategy, kindly sponsored by Fortem.



The Awards are being held in association with RNN Group. Sponsors include; ASD Lighting, Brook Corporate Developments, Enterprising Barnsley, Enzygo, Fortem, Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors, Magna, Morthyng Group Limited, Rotherham College, Rotherham Together Partnership, Rotherham United, SOTpay, SteelPhalt Harsco, Source Academy, Universal Components, XPO Logistics and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards website



Images: BR Chamber Andy Giddings said: "The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards celebrates the achievements of businesses based throughout South Yorkshire and I feel very honoured to be able to share the achievements of businesses in the region. Last year was the first time I attended the event and I was fascinated by the diversity and clear passion which is helping to drive the local economy."Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, added: "As the voice of Radio Sheffield Sport, Andy is very well known throughout South Yorkshire and we're looking forward to giving him a warm welcome when he takes to the stage to announce the winners of this year's awards."For businesses who want to celebrate their success over the past year, there's still time to enter this year's awards. Businesses who are interested in entering can find out more information via our website, which also contains some useful hints and tips for writing your entry."Charity members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber will once again have the opportunity to be recognised as the Chamber’s "Charity of the Year" by entering their chosen project or initiative of need, for a chance to receive a £3,000 donation towards their proposed strategy, kindly sponsored by Fortem.The Awards are being held in association with RNN Group. Sponsors include; ASD Lighting, Brook Corporate Developments, Enterprising Barnsley, Enzygo, Fortem, Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors, Magna, Morthyng Group Limited, Rotherham College, Rotherham Together Partnership, Rotherham United, SOTpay, SteelPhalt Harsco, Source Academy, Universal Components, XPO Logistics and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.

Local radio personality, Andy Giddings is returning as the host one of the premier events in the local business calendar - the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.