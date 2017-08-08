News: Johnston Press extends print deals





Headquartered in Edinburgh, Johnston Press operates a £60m printing facility on the site of the former Dinnington Colliery. The company, which is behind local titles such as The Yorkshire Post and The Star, has extended the print contract for the Trinity Regional titles (formerly Local World) that currently print at Johnston Press print sites at Portsmouth and Dinnington for a further three years to 2020.



Trinity Mirror is the largest national and regional multimedia content publisher in the UK, comprising national and regional newsbrands across the country. Having acquired Local World in 2015, Trinity Regional titles include dailies such as the Manchester Evening News and weeklies such as the Retford Gainsborough & Worksop Times.



The Trinity Regional deal, which also includes work going to Johnston Press' print site at Portsmouth, is part of an extension deal that sees the i newspaper, acquired by Johnston Press in 2016, continue to be printed and distributed at Trinity Mirror Print sites.



Ashley Highfield, CEO of Johnston Press plc, said: "It is important, in this current media climate, to look for ways to work together to stabilise and strengthen relationships in the UK newspaper market. We are therefore delighted to confirm that we will be working with Trinity Mirror for a further three years, in a mutually supportive printing arrangement. The operational benefits are important and will be particularly helpful as we look to develop the Saturday issue of the i newspaper."



Johnston Press secured a deal in 2015 to print a number of national titles. The deal to print Express Newspapers' north of England titles in Dinnington is worth some £12.8m.



The Daily Express, Daily Star, Daily Star Sunday and Sunday Express are currently printed at Dinnington. Other major customers including News UK, Guardian Media Group and Tindle Newspapers, as well as many niche publications.



For the 26 weeks to July 1, the heavily indebted plc, reported that revenues (including the i newspaper but excluding classifieds) rose by 4.6% to £85.6m while total revenues from continuing operating totalled £102.9m - down 3.1%. Adjusted pre-tax profits fell by 31.4% to £6.7m.



Digital advertising revenues were up 14.8% (excluding classifieds) but print and digital advertising revenues combined were flat for the period (excluding classifieds). Contract printing brought in £6.8m for the period, up by 3% on the £6.6m in the first half of 2016.



Johnston Press, one of the largest local and regional multimedia organisations in the UK, has extended a deal to print high profile titles at its state of the art facility in Dinnington, Rotherham.